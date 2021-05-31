Rafferty Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,089 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,680 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $4,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FAST. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 212.8% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 346,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,447,000 after buying an additional 236,048 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 42.0% in the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 29,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after buying an additional 8,609 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal in the first quarter worth approximately $4,504,000. WESPAC Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal in the first quarter worth approximately $350,000. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal in the first quarter worth approximately $242,000. 76.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fastenal alerts:

In related news, Director Stephen L. Eastman bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.63 per share, with a total value of $44,630.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffery Michael Watts sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $1,494,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,494,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FAST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Fastenal from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Fastenal from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.56.

Shares of FAST opened at $53.04 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.12 and its 200 day moving average is $49.25. Fastenal has a fifty-two week low of $39.15 and a fifty-two week high of $54.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.47 billion, a PE ratio of 35.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 3.95.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.37. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 31.00%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. Fastenal’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 23rd. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.17%.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.