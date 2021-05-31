Rafferty Asset Management LLC Purchases 2,581 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,338 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,581 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Match Group were worth $4,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Match Group by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Match Group by 4.7% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,575 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Match Group by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Match Group by 25.3% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 366 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in Match Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 10,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 96.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Philip D. Eigenmann sold 10,861 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total transaction of $1,587,986.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,861 shares in the company, valued at $1,587,986.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 2,500 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.82, for a total transaction of $347,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,411,660.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

MTCH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Match Group from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Match Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Match Group from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Match Group from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Match Group from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Match Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.15.

NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $143.38 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.35, a PEG ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.28. Match Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.56 and a 12 month high of $174.68.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $667.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.74 million. Match Group had a net margin of 20.44% and a negative return on equity of 39.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

