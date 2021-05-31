Rafferty Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 46.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,217 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $3,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Crown Castle International in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in Crown Castle International in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Crown Castle International in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in Crown Castle International in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Crown Castle International in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 90.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CCI stock opened at $189.50 on Monday. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 1-year low of $146.15 and a 1-year high of $191.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $182.95 and its 200 day moving average is $166.70. The company has a market cap of $81.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.60, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.25). Crown Castle International had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. Crown Castle International’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is currently 78.47%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CCI shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on Crown Castle International from $193.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Crown Castle International from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Crown Castle International in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Crown Castle International in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Crown Castle International from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.57.

In other Crown Castle International news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $181.53 per share, with a total value of $56,274.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,487 shares in the company, valued at $996,055.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total value of $132,069.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,188,432.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,700 shares of company stock worth $1,790,339. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

