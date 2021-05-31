Rafferty Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 21.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,243 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Assurant worth $4,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Assurant by 920.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Assurant in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Assurant in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Assurant in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Assurant during the first quarter worth about $54,000. 93.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Assurant from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Assurant from $170.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Assurant from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Assurant in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $207.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of AIZ opened at $161.15 on Monday. Assurant, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.71 and a fifty-two week high of $163.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $155.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.76. The company has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.70, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.51. Assurant had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Assurant, Inc. will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.59%.

Assurant announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, May 13th that allows the company to buyback $900.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 9.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CAO Francesca Luthi sold 7,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.05, for a total value of $1,240,568.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Gene Mergelmeyer sold 40,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.38, for a total transaction of $6,478,318.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Lifestyle, Global Housing, and Global Preneed.

