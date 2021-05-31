Rafferty Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) by 21.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,077 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned about 0.10% of LGI Homes worth $3,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of LGI Homes during the first quarter worth $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of LGI Homes during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LGI Homes during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LGI Homes during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LGI Homes during the first quarter worth $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

In other LGI Homes news, CMO Rachel Lyons Eaton sold 378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.27, for a total transaction of $65,496.06. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 39,409 shares in the company, valued at $6,828,397.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric Thomas Lipar sold 10,000 shares of LGI Homes stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.28, for a total value of $1,352,800.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,470 shares of company stock worth $10,165,342. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LGIH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wedbush lifted their target price on LGI Homes from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on LGI Homes from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Wolfe Research started coverage on LGI Homes in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on LGI Homes in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. LGI Homes currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.83.

Shares of LGIH opened at $180.81 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $168.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.28. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 1.57. LGI Homes, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.40 and a 12 month high of $188.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 9.12 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $1.58. The company had revenue of $705.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.93 million. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 32.58% and a net margin of 14.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 15.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About LGI Homes

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes in the United States. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached and attached homes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. As of December 31, 2020, it owned 113 communities. The company serves in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, Nevada, West Virginia, Virginia, and Pennsylvania.

