Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 11,262 Shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) by 14.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,828 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 11,262 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned 0.09% of M.D.C. worth $3,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,415,829 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $678,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427,337 shares during the last quarter. CVentures Inc. bought a new position in M.D.C. during the 4th quarter worth $390,649,000. LSV Asset Management raised its position in M.D.C. by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,598,878 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,973,000 after purchasing an additional 13,745 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in M.D.C. during the 4th quarter worth $30,642,000. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new position in M.D.C. during the 1st quarter worth $30,550,000. Institutional investors own 73.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of M.D.C. stock opened at $57.95 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 7.51, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.53. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.95 and a 1-year high of $63.86. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.45.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.14. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 10.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 8.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from M.D.C.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.95%.

MDC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on M.D.C. in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on M.D.C. in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of M.D.C. in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. M.D.C. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.67.

In other news, Director Leslie B. Fox sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total value of $236,082.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael A. Berman sold 9,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.83, for a total value of $486,247.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,406 shares of company stock valued at $1,829,654. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

