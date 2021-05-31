Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 7,936 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,104 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 7,936 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 89,403,545 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,684,747,000 after buying an additional 6,132,846 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at $2,713,360,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Comcast by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,738,347 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,501,489,000 after buying an additional 173,132 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Comcast by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,933,210 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,987,699,000 after buying an additional 2,487,384 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA raised its holdings in Comcast by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 22,092,441 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,195,422,000 after buying an additional 442,089 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $57.34 on Monday. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $37.77 and a 1-year high of $59.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.59 and its 200 day moving average is $52.93. The company has a market cap of $262.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.66, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.17. Comcast had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 11.25%. The company had revenue of $27.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CMCSA shares. TD Securities increased their target price on Comcast from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Comcast in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Comcast from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Comcast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Comcast from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.86.

In other Comcast news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total value of $39,173,949.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $233,319.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,977,335.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

