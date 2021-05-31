Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $122.73 Million

Equities analysts predict that Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) will report sales of $122.73 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Rapid7’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $122.50 million and the highest is $123.30 million. Rapid7 reported sales of $98.91 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Rapid7 will report full-year sales of $502.82 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $492.53 million to $506.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $598.58 million, with estimates ranging from $583.20 million to $607.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Rapid7.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $117.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.36 million. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 24.34% and a negative return on equity of 177.30%. Rapid7’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RPD shares. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $102.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rapid7 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.10.

In other Rapid7 news, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 500 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.75, for a total value of $38,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,766,091.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christina Luconi sold 5,519 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.37, for a total transaction of $443,562.03. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,082 shares of company stock valued at $1,918,828. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blackstone Group Inc. purchased a new position in Rapid7 in the first quarter valued at $2,380,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rapid7 in the first quarter valued at about $1,863,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Rapid7 in the first quarter valued at about $1,194,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Rapid7 by 220.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Rapid7 by 67.7% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 57,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,302,000 after purchasing an additional 23,275 shares during the period. 97.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RPD opened at $83.65 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.00 and a beta of 1.30. Rapid7 has a twelve month low of $45.33 and a twelve month high of $94.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.01.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

