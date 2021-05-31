Rari Governance Token (RGT) Price Tops $7.69 on Exchanges

Rari Governance Token (CURRENCY:RGT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 31st. Rari Governance Token has a total market capitalization of $67.07 million and $2.72 million worth of Rari Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Rari Governance Token has traded 77.6% higher against the dollar. One Rari Governance Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $7.69 or 0.00021428 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.12 or 0.00078385 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00005249 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002786 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00018324 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002789 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $327.58 or 0.00913048 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,356.22 or 0.09354730 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.70 or 0.00088370 BTC.

Rari Governance Token (CRYPTO:RGT) is a coin. Rari Governance Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,724,628 coins. The official website for Rari Governance Token is rari.capital . The official message board for Rari Governance Token is medium.com/@raricapital . Rari Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @RetailGlobalNow and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rari Capital was founded upon a principle whereby yield could be generated without speculation, and instead: utilization. Rari Capital is managed by the RGT token, which manages governance over all of the Rari Protocol, a DeFi robo-advisor for maximizing yield.‍The Rari Protocol is pursuing a DeFi Manifest Destiny of sorts. Yield aggregation is just the start…tranches, fuse, governance and a hell of a lot more are coming soon–we are working to build Finance 2.0. “

