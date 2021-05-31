Ratecoin Tops 1-Day Volume of $9.00 (XRA)

Ratecoin (CURRENCY:XRA) traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 31st. Ratecoin has a market cap of $92,067.32 and approximately $9.00 worth of Ratecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ratecoin has traded up 28.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Ratecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitswift (BITS) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001126 BTC.

Bitstar (BITS) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Swing (SWING) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Moin (MOIN) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000012 BTC.

WINCOIN (WC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ClubCoin (CLUB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Ratecoin (CRYPTO:XRA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theProof of Stake hashing algorithm. Ratecoin’s total supply is 122,449,162 coins. Ratecoin’s official Twitter account is @Rate_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ratecoin’s official website is stakeminers.com/ratecoin/ratecoin.html . The official message board for Ratecoin is www.crypto-city.com/index.php/xra-rate-coin/forum

According to CryptoCompare, “Ratecoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency that allows users to make fast and cheap transaction while remaining anonymous. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ratecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ratecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ratecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

