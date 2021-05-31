Rational Advisors LLC Invests $1.09 Million in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,625 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SNS Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Tesla by 1.2% in the first quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 1,164 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 2.5% during the first quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 584 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp boosted its stake in Tesla by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 1,311 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. grew its position in Tesla by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

TSLA has been the topic of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Tesla in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $590.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $700.00 price target (down previously from $775.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, March 29th. FIX raised shares of Tesla to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Tesla to $900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $455.19.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $625.22 on Monday. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.84 and a fifty-two week high of $900.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $602.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 625.22, a PEG ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $665.87 and a 200 day moving average of $683.75.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 3.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 73.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. Analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 62,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $740.97, for a total transaction of $46,310,625.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 67,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,015,475. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 897 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $595.08, for a total transaction of $533,786.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,649 shares in the company, valued at $11,692,726.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 109,653 shares of company stock valued at $77,798,067 in the last ninety days. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Read More: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.