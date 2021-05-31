Ravencoin (RVN) Market Capitalization Achieves $745.51 Million

Ravencoin (CURRENCY:RVN) traded 10.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 31st. Ravencoin has a total market cap of $745.51 million and approximately $43.22 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ravencoin has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar. One Ravencoin coin can now be bought for $0.0838 or 0.00000225 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002679 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002844 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002679 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.60 or 0.00060539 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $113.20 or 0.00303169 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.11 or 0.00083327 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00005171 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002679 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00019613 BTC.

Ravencoin Profile

RVN is a coin. It launched on January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 8,893,100,000 coins. The official website for Ravencoin is ravencoin.org . The Reddit community for Ravencoin is /r/Ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ravencoin is medium.com/@ravencoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin is a digital peer to peer network that aims to implement a use case specific blockchain, designed to efficiently handle one specific function: the transfer of assets from one party to another. Built on a fork of the Bitcoin code, Ravencoin was launched January 3rd, 2018, and is a truly open source project (no ICO or masternodes). It focuses on building a useful technology, with a strong and growing community. Launched on January 3rd, 2018, the ninth anniversary of bitcoin’s launch, Ravencoin is an open-source project designed to enable instant payments to anyone around the world. The aim of the project is to create a blockchain optimized specifically for the transfer of assets such as tokens from one holder to another. A fork of the bitcoin code, Ravencoin features four key changes: The issuance schedule (block reward of 5,000 RVN)Block time (1 minute)Coin supply (21 Billion)Mining algorithm (KAWPOW formerly X16R and X16RV2 respectively)”

Buying and Selling Ravencoin

