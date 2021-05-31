Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Purchased by Rossmore Private Capital

Rossmore Private Capital boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,355 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,979 shares during the quarter. Raytheon Technologies comprises approximately 1.0% of Rossmore Private Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $5,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 9,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 6,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 14,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. 78.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RTX stock opened at $88.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $82.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.95. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $51.92 and a 1 year high of $88.83.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $15.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.27 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 5.54% and a negative net margin of 4.44%. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. This is a positive change from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.73%.

In other news, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total transaction of $120,358.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,393,932.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 4,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $392,701.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,416,244.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,665 shares of company stock worth $2,138,790 in the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Langenberg & Company upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.07.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

