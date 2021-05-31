RealTract Tops 24 Hour Volume of $2,226.00 (RET)

RealTract (CURRENCY:RET) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. One RealTract coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. RealTract has a market capitalization of $1.28 million and $2,226.00 worth of RealTract was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, RealTract has traded up 57.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About RealTract

RealTract (CRYPTO:RET) is a coin. RealTract’s total supply is 24,600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,600,000,000 coins. The official message board for RealTract is medium.com/@realtractofficial . RealTract’s official Twitter account is @realtract and its Facebook page is accessible here . RealTract’s official website is realtract.network

According to CryptoCompare, “RealTract is going to launch Smart Contract 2.0 on Blockchain 4.0. RealTract aims to create a truly democratic and decentralized blockchain enabling common users to get the benefits from the blockchain technology and digital currencies. RealTract aims to implement a real practical and powerful support mechanism for blockchain and provide the infrastructure for all kinds of blockchain-based applications, and an underlying development platform for all kinds of DApps and practical and feasible solutions for constructing the global blockchain of future. “

Buying and Selling RealTract

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RealTract directly using US dollars.

