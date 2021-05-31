Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Onconova Therapeutics (ONTX)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ONTX) in the last few weeks:

5/29/2021 – Onconova Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

5/28/2021 – Onconova Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $8.00 price target on the stock.

5/18/2021 – Onconova Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at Guggenheim. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock.

5/13/2021 – Onconova Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/17/2021 – Onconova Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $11.25 price target on the stock.

4/9/2021 – Onconova Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/7/2021 – Onconova Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Onconova Therapeutics stock opened at $6.69 on Monday. Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.85 and a 1 year high of $28.95. The firm has a market cap of $105.63 million, a PE ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.94.

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.15. Onconova Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 10,544.68% and a negative return on equity of 139.26%. Analysts anticipate that Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 6,377.5% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 64,775 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 63,775 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.06% of the company’s stock.

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel products to treat cancer. The company has proprietary targeted anti-cancer agents designed to disrupt specific cellular pathways that are important for cancer cell proliferation. Its novel proprietary multi-kinase inhibitor ON 123300 to target CDK4/6 and other tyrosine kinases.

