Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (DIR.UN)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE: DIR.UN):

5/20/2021 – Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst was given a new C$15.50 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/20/2021 – Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$15.00 to C$16.00.

5/11/2021 – Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$14.00 to C$15.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/11/2021 – Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$15.00 to C$15.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/6/2021 – Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$14.50 to C$15.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/6/2021 – Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$15.00 to C$15.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/5/2021 – Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$15.00 price target on the stock.

5/5/2021 – Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a C$14.00 price target on the stock.

4/27/2021 – Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at National Bank Financial. They now have a C$15.00 price target on the stock.

4/27/2021 – Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst was given a new C$15.00 price target on by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc.. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/27/2021 – Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$15.00 price target on the stock.

4/26/2021 – Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$14.75 to C$15.00.

DIR.UN stock opened at C$13.75 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.50. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.59 billion and a PE ratio of 9.41. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst has a 12-month low of C$10.00 and a 12-month high of C$14.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$13.87 and its 200 day moving average price is C$13.23.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.

