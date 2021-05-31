Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Linde (LIN)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Linde (ETR: LIN):

5/13/2021 – Linde was given a new €285.00 ($335.29) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/11/2021 – Linde had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

5/10/2021 – Linde was given a new €270.00 ($317.65) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/10/2021 – Linde was given a new €270.00 ($317.65) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/10/2021 – Linde was given a new €286.00 ($336.47) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/10/2021 – Linde had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

5/7/2021 – Linde had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

5/7/2021 – Linde was given a new €238.00 ($280.00) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/7/2021 – Linde had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

5/6/2021 – Linde had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

4/14/2021 – Linde was given a new €265.00 ($311.76) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/7/2021 – Linde was given a new €240.00 ($282.35) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/1/2021 – Linde was given a new €240.00 ($282.35) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Linde stock opened at €247.00 ($290.59) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.07, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.74. Linde plc has a 52-week low of €173.30 ($203.88) and a 52-week high of €249.80 ($293.88). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €242.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €221.68. The firm has a market cap of $128.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.06.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

Read More: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Linde plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.