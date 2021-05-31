Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Profire Energy (PFIE)

Profire Energy (NASDAQ: PFIE) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/27/2021 – Profire Energy was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $1.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, "Profire Energy, Inc. manufactures, installs and services oilfield combustion management systems and related burner products. The Company's products aid oil and natural gas producers in the safe and efficient development and transportation of carbon-based fuels. Its products include Profire 2100 and the Profire 1100, Profire 1100i and fuel-trains or valve-trains, which comprise piping, valves, and controls related to the process of providing fuel to burners, as well as having safety controllers to monitor operations. Profire Energy, Inc. is based in Lindon, Utah. "

5/25/2021 – Profire Energy was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

5/19/2021 – Profire Energy was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $1.25 price target on the stock.

5/13/2021 – Profire Energy was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

5/11/2021 – Profire Energy was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $1.50 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PFIE opened at $1.10 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.07. Profire Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.63 and a 52-week high of $1.74. The firm has a market cap of $52.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 1.36.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFIE. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Profire Energy in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Profire Energy in the first quarter worth about $63,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Profire Energy in the first quarter worth about $76,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Profire Energy in the first quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Profire Energy in the first quarter worth about $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.02% of the company’s stock.

Profire Energy, Inc, a technology company, provides burner-management systems and solutions for natural and forced draft applications in the United States and Canada. It primarily focuses in the upstream, midstream, and downstream transmission segments of the oil and gas industry. The company assists energy production companies in the production, and transportation of oil and natural gas.

