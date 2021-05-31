Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Brookfield Business Partners (BBU)

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE: BBU) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/21/2021 – Brookfield Business Partners is now covered by analysts at Industrial Alliance Securities. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/21/2021 – Brookfield Business Partners is now covered by analysts at iA Financial Co. Inc.. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/17/2021 – Brookfield Business Partners had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a $52.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $50.00.

5/10/2021 – Brookfield Business Partners was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $52.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $50.00. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

5/7/2021 – Brookfield Business Partners had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $53.00 to $60.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/6/2021 – Brookfield Business Partners had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from $50.00 to $56.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/6/2021 – Brookfield Business Partners had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from $50.00 to $56.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/5/2021 – Brookfield Business Partners was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating.

5/4/2021 – Brookfield Business Partners was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Brookfield Business Partners L.P own and operate business services and industrial operations. Brookfield Business Partners L.P is based in Hamiltom, Bermuda. “

Shares of NYSE BBU traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $45.59. The company had a trading volume of 14,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,069. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.19. Brookfield Business Partners L.P. has a one year low of $25.68 and a one year high of $49.11. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.94.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $1.89. Brookfield Business Partners had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 5.41%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brookfield Business Partners L.P. will post 8.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Brookfield Business Partners’s payout ratio is currently -16.81%.

In other Brookfield Business Partners news, Director Gp Ltd Bcp sold 20,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.31, for a total value of $266,200,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 1,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 761.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Hudson Value Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter. 75.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

