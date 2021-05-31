Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Linde (LIN)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Linde (NYSE: LIN):

5/18/2021 – Linde was upgraded by analysts at Vertical Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $330.00 price target on the stock.

5/17/2021 – Linde had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

5/16/2021 – Linde had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Baader Bank.

5/11/2021 – Linde had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $311.00 to $340.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/11/2021 – Linde had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

5/11/2021 – Linde had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $309.00 to $340.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/11/2021 – Linde was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $335.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Linde plc. is an industrial gas and engineering company. Linde plc., formerly known as Praxair Inc., is based in Guildford, UK. “

5/11/2021 – Linde had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $333.00 to $358.00.

5/11/2021 – Linde had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $333.00 to $358.00.

5/10/2021 – Linde had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $285.00 to $330.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/7/2021 – Linde had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $285.00 to $340.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/7/2021 – Linde had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $330.00 to $345.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/30/2021 – Linde was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Linde plc. is an industrial gas and engineering company. Linde plc., formerly known as Praxair Inc., is based in Guildford, UK. “

4/29/2021 – Linde was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $322.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Linde plc. is an industrial gas and engineering company. Linde plc., formerly known as Praxair Inc., is based in Guildford, UK. “

4/24/2021 – Linde was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Linde plc. is an industrial gas and engineering company. Linde plc., formerly known as Praxair Inc., is based in Guildford, UK. “

4/20/2021 – Linde was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $325.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Linde plc. is an industrial gas and engineering company. Linde plc., formerly known as Praxair Inc., is based in Guildford, UK. “

4/16/2021 – Linde was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Linde plc. is an industrial gas and engineering company. Linde plc., formerly known as Praxair Inc., is based in Guildford, UK. “

4/14/2021 – Linde was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $321.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Linde plc. is an industrial gas and engineering company. Linde plc., formerly known as Praxair Inc., is based in Guildford, UK. “

4/13/2021 – Linde had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $300.00 to $311.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/6/2021 – Linde had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $300.00 to $311.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

LIN stock opened at $300.60 on Monday. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $197.26 and a fifty-two week high of $303.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $292.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $267.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $156.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.78.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.23. Linde had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 10.48%. Equities analysts predict that Linde plc will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.52%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Linde by 131.6% in the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Knuff & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Linde by 75.4% in the fourth quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. 73.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

