Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for The Gym Group (GYM)

5/27/2021 – The Gym Group had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 265 ($3.46) to GBX 320 ($4.18). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/27/2021 – The Gym Group had its price target raised by analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 295 ($3.85) to GBX 325 ($4.25). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/26/2021 – The Gym Group had its price target raised by analysts at Peel Hunt LLP from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 325 ($4.25). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/26/2021 – The Gym Group had its price target raised by analysts at Peel Hunt from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 325 ($4.25). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

The Gym Group stock opened at GBX 276 ($3.61) on Monday. The Gym Group plc has a one year low of GBX 116 ($1.52) and a one year high of GBX 297 ($3.88). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 250.68 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 232.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 230.18, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of £458.11 million and a P/E ratio of -11.95.

In related news, insider Paul Gilbert sold 204,442 shares of The Gym Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 252 ($3.29), for a total transaction of £515,193.84 ($673,104.05).

The Gym Group plc operates a chain of health and fitness facilities in the United Kingdom. It operates 83 gyms. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Croydon, the United Kingdom.

