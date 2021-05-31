Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Enbridge (ENB)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Enbridge (TSE: ENB) in the last few weeks:

5/25/2021 – Enbridge had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$52.00 price target on the stock.

5/12/2021 – Enbridge had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from C$51.00 to C$54.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

5/11/2021 – Enbridge had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from C$50.00 to C$54.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

5/10/2021 – Enbridge had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James to C$53.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/10/2021 – Enbridge had its price target raised by analysts at CSFB from C$50.00 to C$52.00.

5/7/2021 – Enbridge had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$52.00 price target on the stock.

5/7/2021 – Enbridge was given a new C$51.00 price target on by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/7/2021 – Enbridge had its price target raised by analysts at Tudor Pickering to C$51.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/19/2021 – Enbridge had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$54.00 to C$53.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/8/2021 – Enbridge was given a new C$50.00 price target on by analysts at CSFB. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/6/2021 – Enbridge had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a C$52.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of TSE:ENB traded down C$0.57 during trading on Monday, hitting C$45.90. 3,168,673 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,696,646. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.26, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Enbridge Inc. has a 52-week low of C$35.80 and a 52-week high of C$49.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$46.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$44.16. The company has a market cap of C$92.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.70 by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$12.19 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.835 per share. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.51%.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

