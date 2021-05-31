Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) versus Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Financial Contrast

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) and Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) are both mid-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Twist Bioscience and Recursion Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Twist Bioscience 1 1 3 0 2.40 Recursion Pharmaceuticals 0 2 3 0 2.60

Twist Bioscience presently has a consensus price target of $137.50, indicating a potential upside of 28.13%. Recursion Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $33.20, indicating a potential upside of 25.95%. Given Twist Bioscience’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Twist Bioscience is more favorable than Recursion Pharmaceuticals.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Twist Bioscience and Recursion Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Twist Bioscience $90.10 million 58.23 -$139.93 million ($3.00) -35.77 Recursion Pharmaceuticals $3.96 million 1,120.44 -$87.01 million N/A N/A

Recursion Pharmaceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Twist Bioscience.

Profitability

This table compares Twist Bioscience and Recursion Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Twist Bioscience -109.15% -25.47% -22.59% Recursion Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

95.0% of Twist Bioscience shares are held by institutional investors. 7.0% of Twist Bioscience shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Recursion Pharmaceuticals beats Twist Bioscience on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium. The company has collaboration agreements with ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd.; Victorian Clinical Genetic Services; Vivlion GmbH; and Kyowa Kirin Pharmaceutical Research, Inc. Twist Bioscience Corporation was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. It has four clinical-stage drug candidates focused on rare, monogenic diseases; and 33 additional programs in various stages of preclinical development. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has strategic agreements with Bayer; Ohio State Innovation Foundation; Chromaderm, Inc.; and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Salt Lake City, Utah.

