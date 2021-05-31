Red Cedar Capital LLC Makes New $2.86 Million Investment in Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH)

Red Cedar Capital LLC purchased a new position in Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 118,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,859,000. Dream Finders Homes makes up approximately 1.9% of Red Cedar Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Red Cedar Capital LLC owned about 0.13% of Dream Finders Homes as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DFH. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes in the 1st quarter worth about $253,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes in the 1st quarter worth about $842,000. Kingfisher Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes in the 1st quarter worth about $2,304,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes in the 1st quarter worth about $4,353,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DFH traded up $3.70 on Monday, hitting $31.77. 3,169 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,776. Dream Finders Homes, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.55 and a fifty-two week high of $31.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.44.

Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $343.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.24 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Dream Finders Homes, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on DFH. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Dream Finders Homes in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dream Finders Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Dream Finders Homes in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Dream Finders Homes in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Dream Finders Homes in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dream Finders Homes currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.25.

About Dream Finders Homes

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Holdings LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single family attached and detached homes in Jacksonville, Orlando, Denver, the Washington DC metropolitan area, and Austin, as well as in Charlotte and Raleigh.

