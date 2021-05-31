Red Cedar Capital LLC Purchases 536 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Red Cedar Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,005 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 536 shares during the quarter. Accenture makes up approximately 3.5% of Red Cedar Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Red Cedar Capital LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $5,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at $223,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at $580,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 21,590 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,640,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ACN traded up $2.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $282.16. The stock had a trading volume of 2,005,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,036,319. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $194.83 and a twelve month high of $294.50. The stock has a market cap of $179.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $287.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $264.23.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. Accenture had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 28.53%. The business had revenue of $12.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. Accenture’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.18%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Accenture from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Bank of America raised Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $276.05.

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.76, for a total transaction of $153,825.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 178,568 shares in the company, valued at $47,277,663.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Johan Deblaere sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $2,240,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 52,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,722,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,629 shares of company stock valued at $8,721,835 over the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

