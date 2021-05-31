Redd (RDD) Price Hits $0.0011 on Top Exchanges

Redd (CURRENCY:RDD) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. Over the last seven days, Redd has traded 14.2% higher against the US dollar. Redd has a market cap of $30.62 million and approximately $498,877.00 worth of Redd was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Redd coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,348.84 or 0.99908805 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.92 or 0.00037243 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00013259 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.31 or 0.00089105 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001149 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002656 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000841 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00005122 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About Redd

Redd (CRYPTO:RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 2nd, 2014. Redd’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. Redd’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin . The official website for Redd is www.reddcoin.com . Redd’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Redd

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Redd directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Redd should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Redd using one of the exchanges listed above.

