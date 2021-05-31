RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $25.30 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) will announce $25.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for RedHill Biopharma’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $24.84 million and the highest estimate coming in at $25.75 million. RedHill Biopharma posted sales of $20.90 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RedHill Biopharma will report full-year sales of $114.85 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $103.51 million to $136.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $176.40 million, with estimates ranging from $146.34 million to $214.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover RedHill Biopharma.

RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.29. RedHill Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 252.14% and a negative net margin of 118.36%. The firm had revenue of $20.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.37 million.

Several research firms have commented on RDHL. WBB Securities cut RedHill Biopharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on RedHill Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded RedHill Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.80.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 18.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,689 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 3,814 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 626.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,549 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,923 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 804,918 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,504,000 after purchasing an additional 4,821 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of RedHill Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in RedHill Biopharma by 5.9% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 92,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 5,159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RDHL opened at $7.25 on Monday. RedHill Biopharma has a twelve month low of $5.91 and a twelve month high of $11.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $336.36 million, a PE ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.02.

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focused on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.

