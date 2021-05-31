Reef Price Reaches $0.0260 on Top Exchanges (REEF)

Reef (CURRENCY:REEF) traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 31st. One Reef coin can now be purchased for $0.0260 or 0.00000071 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Reef has a market cap of $328.94 million and approximately $104.08 million worth of Reef was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Reef has traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.39 or 0.00082905 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00005141 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.13 or 0.00087653 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002729 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00019846 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $379.95 or 0.01036560 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002730 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,554.99 or 0.09698550 BTC.

Reef Coin Profile

REEF is a Proof of Capacity coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 29th, 2020. Reef’s total supply is 15,934,019,762 coins and its circulating supply is 12,666,667,338 coins. Reef’s official Twitter account is @ReefDeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “Reef is a smart liquidity aggregator and yield engine that enables trading with access to liquidity from both CEXes and DEXes while offering smart lending, borrowing, staking, mining through AI driven personalized Reef Yield Engine. Reef Token is the native currency on Reef Chain, and is used for transaction fees (gas) and on-chain goverance (NPoS and PoC). Reef token is also available as ERC-20 on Ethereum and BSC and will be made convertible 1:1 with native Reef chain tokens. “

Reef Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reef directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Reef should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Reef using one of the exchanges listed above.

