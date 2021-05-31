Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $3.41 Per Share

Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for Regency Centers in a report released on Thursday, May 27th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Kim now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $3.41 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.13. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Regency Centers’ FY2022 earnings at $3.50 EPS.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.28). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 2.74% and a net margin of 15.03%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Regency Centers from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Evercore ISI raised Regency Centers from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Regency Centers in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Regency Centers in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on Regency Centers from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.46.

Regency Centers stock opened at $64.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Regency Centers has a 1-year low of $33.29 and a 1-year high of $67.14. The company has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a PE ratio of 73.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.16.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.595 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is presently 80.68%.

In related news, COO James D. Thompson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $465,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 41,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,578,208. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Dan M. Chandler III sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total transaction of $581,000.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $2,471,000. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Regency Centers by 16.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 221,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,919,000 after buying an additional 31,040 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 6,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 84.7% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 117,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,355,000 after purchasing an additional 53,867 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments lifted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 5,343,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,607,000 after purchasing an additional 395,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hill Winds Capital LP bought a new stake in Regency Centers in the fourth quarter worth about $8,092,000. 90.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

