Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $88.88.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on REGI shares. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective (down from $110.00) on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $70.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

Renewable Energy Group stock opened at $61.07 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.08 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.82. Renewable Energy Group has a fifty-two week low of $22.10 and a fifty-two week high of $117.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 4.97.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $539.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.29 million. Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 7.26%. On average, analysts predict that Renewable Energy Group will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Eric Bowen sold 1,999 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total transaction of $122,738.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher D. Sorrells sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total transaction of $620,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,393 shares in the company, valued at $2,320,609.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.47% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Renewable Energy Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,698 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,350 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 493.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,478 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 3,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 41,255 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,147,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. 92.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Renewable Energy Group Company Profile

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes a production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

