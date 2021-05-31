Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $210 million-$220 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $184.76 million.

Repay stock opened at $22.71 on Monday. Repay has a 52 week low of $20.18 and a 52 week high of $28.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.04. The company has a quick ratio of 6.91, a current ratio of 6.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.39 and a beta of 0.79.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Repay had a positive return on equity of 4.80% and a negative net margin of 28.90%. The business had revenue of $47.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Repay will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on RPAY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Repay from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Repay in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Repay in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Repay from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Repay from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.46.

In other Repay news, EVP Naomi Barnett sold 2,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total transaction of $49,563.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,394,106.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Herman Hartheimer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,197,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,154 shares of company stock valued at $518,364 over the last 90 days. 16.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. Its payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. The company offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, virtual credit card processing, automated clearing house (ACH) processing, enhanced ACH processing, and instant funding.

