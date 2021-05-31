Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for NextGen Healthcare, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:NXGN)

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for NextGen Healthcare in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 26th. KeyCorp analyst D. Hooker now expects that the company will earn $0.15 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.16. KeyCorp also issued estimates for NextGen Healthcare’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

Get NextGen Healthcare alerts:

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. NextGen Healthcare had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The business had revenue of $144.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of NextGen Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 target price (down from $24.00) on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

NASDAQ:NXGN opened at $16.42 on Monday. NextGen Healthcare has a 12 month low of $9.44 and a 12 month high of $23.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 164.22, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.16.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXGN. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in NextGen Healthcare in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 2,393.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 286.2% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 141.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 4,611 shares in the last quarter. 74.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other NextGen Healthcare news, Director Craig A. Barbarosh sold 9,000 shares of NextGen Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total value of $168,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 90,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,700,690.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John R. Frantz sold 25,000 shares of NextGen Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total transaction of $474,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 438,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,323,848.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About NextGen Healthcare

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides ambulatory-focused healthcare software and services solutions in the United States. The company offers NextGen Enterprise electronic health record (EHR), which stores and maintains clinical patient information; and a workflow module, prescription management, automatic document and letter generation, patient education, referral tracking, interfaces to billing and lab systems, physician alerts and reminders, and reporting and data analysis tools.

Featured Article: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for NextGen Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextGen Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.