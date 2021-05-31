Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Abercrombie & Fitch Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:ANF)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Stichter now anticipates that the apparel retailer will earn $0.75 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.15. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.43 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.86 EPS.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $1.05. The company had revenue of $781.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.53 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 22.88%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($3.29) EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $33.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $32.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.79.

Abercrombie & Fitch stock opened at $42.70 on Monday. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 12 month low of $9.30 and a 12 month high of $44.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.33 and its 200-day moving average is $28.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.91.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 313.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 931,864 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $18,972,000 after buying an additional 706,577 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 124.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,194,108 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $24,311,000 after acquiring an additional 661,373 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 6.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,195,022 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $349,792,000 after purchasing an additional 655,812 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 155.1% during the 1st quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,077,750 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $36,978,000 after acquiring an additional 655,285 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 1,422.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 606,919 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $20,823,000 after purchasing an additional 567,066 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Fran Horowitz sold 51,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $2,040,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 488,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,522,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Suzanne M. Coulter purchased 2,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.61 per share, for a total transaction of $75,103.70. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,103.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 325,268 shares of company stock worth $12,415,246. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, and Gilly Hicks brands.

