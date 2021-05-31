Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Abercrombie & Fitch Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:ANF)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) – Analysts at William Blair upped their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 26th. William Blair analyst D. Carden now forecasts that the apparel retailer will earn $0.60 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.13. William Blair also issued estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch’s FY2022 earnings at $2.99 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.70 EPS.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $1.05. The business had revenue of $781.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.53 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 5.02%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($3.29) earnings per share.

ANF has been the subject of several other research reports. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Wedbush raised their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $33.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group raised their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Abercrombie & Fitch has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.79.

Shares of ANF opened at $42.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.82. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 1 year low of $9.30 and a 1 year high of $44.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of -22.71, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.80.

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, CEO Fran Horowitz sold 51,000 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $2,040,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 488,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,522,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Suzanne M. Coulter bought 2,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.61 per share, for a total transaction of $75,103.70. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,103.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 325,268 shares of company stock valued at $12,415,246. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 1,644.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,390 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the first quarter valued at about $126,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, and Gilly Hicks brands.

