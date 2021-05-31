Research Analysts Offer Predictions for e.l.f. Beauty, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:ELF)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for e.l.f. Beauty in a research note issued on Thursday, May 27th. William Blair analyst J. Andersen expects that the company will earn $0.52 per share for the year.

ELF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price (up previously from $27.00) on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.78.

Shares of ELF stock opened at $28.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.37. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 254.57 and a beta of 2.06. e.l.f. Beauty has a 12 month low of $16.21 and a 12 month high of $31.29.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $92.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.39 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 8.56%. The company’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share.

In other news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 5,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total value of $145,752.18. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,795,731.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 67,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.80, for a total transaction of $2,001,546.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 511,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,250,120.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 446,552 shares of company stock valued at $12,742,153 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ELF. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the first quarter worth about $30,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the fourth quarter worth about $122,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the first quarter worth about $138,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the first quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the first quarter worth about $209,000. 94.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. and W3LL PEOPLE brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors.

