Research Analysts Offer Predictions for e.l.f. Beauty, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:ELF)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report issued on Wednesday, May 26th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.13 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.19. Piper Sandler has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for e.l.f. Beauty’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

ELF has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Truist upped their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. e.l.f. Beauty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.78.

Shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock opened at $28.00 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.37. e.l.f. Beauty has a 1-year low of $16.21 and a 1-year high of $31.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 254.57 and a beta of 2.06.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $92.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.39 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 8.56%. e.l.f. Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share.

In related news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 5,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total transaction of $145,752.18. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 70,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,795,731.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 49,798 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total transaction of $1,323,630.84. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 446,552 shares of company stock valued at $12,742,153. 15.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 91.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,515,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,818,000 after acquiring an additional 3,113,256 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 7,848.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 928,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,907,000 after purchasing an additional 916,663 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 1st quarter worth about $19,620,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 138.1% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,163,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,215,000 after purchasing an additional 674,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 142.0% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,061,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,470,000 after buying an additional 622,631 shares during the period. 94.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. and W3LL PEOPLE brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors.

