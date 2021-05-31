Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Tiziana Life Sciences PLC’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:TLSA)

Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley issued their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Tiziana Life Sciences in a report issued on Friday, May 28th. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani expects that the company will earn ($0.31) per share for the year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research started coverage on shares of Tiziana Life Sciences in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “not rated” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock.

Shares of TLSA stock opened at $2.35 on Monday. Tiziana Life Sciences has a 1 year low of $1.76 and a 1 year high of $12.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.84.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tiziana Life Sciences by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 26,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Tiziana Life Sciences by 230.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Tiziana Life Sciences by 130.6% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 40,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 23,013 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Tiziana Life Sciences by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 358,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 133,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Tiziana Life Sciences by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,051,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,183,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter.

Tiziana Life Sciences Plc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of molecules and related diagnostics to treat diseases in oncology and immunology in the United Kingdom. The company's product pipeline includes Foralumab (TZLS-401), a human anti-CD3 monclonal antibody for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, such as GvHD, ulcerative colitis, Crohn's disease, multiple sclerosis, type-1 diabetes, inflammatory bowel diseases, psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; and Milciclib (TZLS-201), which is an orally bioavailable, small molecule inhibitor of cyclin-dependent kinases and Src family kinases for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma.

