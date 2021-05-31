Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Clarus (CLAR)

Clarus (NASDAQ: CLAR) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/25/2021 – Clarus was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Clarus Corporation engages in design, manufacture and marketing of outdoor equipment and apparel for climbing, mountaineering, backpacking, skiing and other outdoor recreation activities. Its brands include Black Diamond and PIEPS. Black Diamond Equipment is a manufacturer of active outdoor equipment and clothing for the climbing, skiing and mountain sports markets. PIEPS is a designer and marketer of avalanche beacons and snow safety products. Clarus Corporation, formerly known as Black Diamond Inc., is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT. “

5/24/2021 – Clarus was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Clarus Corporation engages in design, manufacture and marketing of outdoor equipment and apparel for climbing, mountaineering, backpacking, skiing and other outdoor recreation activities. Its brands include Black Diamond and PIEPS. Black Diamond Equipment is a manufacturer of active outdoor equipment and clothing for the climbing, skiing and mountain sports markets. PIEPS is a designer and marketer of avalanche beacons and snow safety products. Clarus Corporation, formerly known as Black Diamond Inc., is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT. “

5/11/2021 – Clarus was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Clarus Corporation engages in design, manufacture and marketing of outdoor equipment and apparel for climbing, mountaineering, backpacking, skiing and other outdoor recreation activities. Its brands include Black Diamond and PIEPS. Black Diamond Equipment is a manufacturer of active outdoor equipment and clothing for the climbing, skiing and mountain sports markets. PIEPS is a designer and marketer of avalanche beacons and snow safety products. Clarus Corporation, formerly known as Black Diamond Inc., is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT. “

5/11/2021 – Clarus had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Capital from $22.00 to $24.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/11/2021 – Clarus had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $22.00 to $26.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLAR opened at $23.69 on Monday. Clarus Co. has a twelve month low of $9.96 and a twelve month high of $23.79. The firm has a market cap of $741.83 million, a PE ratio of 69.68 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 3.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.59 and a 200-day moving average of $17.11.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. Clarus had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 4.55%. On average, analysts anticipate that Clarus Co. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio is 18.87%.

In other Clarus news, Chairman Warren B. Kanders sold 35,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $633,735.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 3,803,343 shares in the company, valued at $68,650,341.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Warren B. Kanders sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.78, for a total value of $1,006,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 3,730,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,591,598.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 203,432 shares of company stock worth $3,577,499. 26.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLAR. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Clarus by 12.2% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,228,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,045,000 after buying an additional 351,366 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Clarus during the fourth quarter worth about $3,011,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Clarus during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,235,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Clarus by 90.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 261,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,456,000 after purchasing an additional 124,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RK Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Clarus during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,705,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

Clarus Corporation focuses on the outdoor and consumer industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the climb, ski, mountain, sport, and skincare markets.

