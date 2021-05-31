Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for GoHealth (GOCO)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of GoHealth (NASDAQ: GOCO) recently:

5/17/2021 – GoHealth had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $15.00 to $14.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/17/2021 – GoHealth had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $19.00 to $18.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/17/2021 – GoHealth was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “GoHealth, Inc. provides health insurance marketplace. It offer health insurance policies, including Medicare advantage, Medicare supplement, Medicare prescription drug plans, Medicare special needs plans; individual and family, dental, vision and other related plans, through its platform. GoHealth, Inc. is based in Chicago, Illinois. “

5/14/2021 – GoHealth had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $13.00 to $14.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/13/2021 – GoHealth had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist from $26.00 to $20.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:GOCO traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.37. 1,065,848 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,663,031. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion and a PE ratio of -34.45. GoHealth, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.82 and a 1-year high of $26.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). GoHealth had a negative net margin of 2.70% and a positive return on equity of 13.15%. The company had revenue of $204.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.41 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that GoHealth, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other GoHealth news, COO Shane E. Cruz sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.17, for a total transaction of $912,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 167,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,042,649.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Shane E. Cruz sold 62,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total value of $725,625.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 155,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,803,532.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 33.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOCO. River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GoHealth during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,035,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of GoHealth during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,128,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GoHealth by 16,588.3% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,983,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,188,000 after buying an additional 1,971,691 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of GoHealth by 51.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,528,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of GoHealth by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,398,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,416,000 after acquiring an additional 894,810 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.83% of the company’s stock.

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareÂInternal; MedicareÂExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherÂInternal; and Individual and Family Plans and OtherÂExternal.

