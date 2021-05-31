Research Analysts Set Expectations for AxoGen, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:AXGN)

AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) – Analysts at SVB Leerink issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for AxoGen in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 26th. SVB Leerink analyst R. Newitter expects that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the year. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.12. AxoGen had a negative net margin of 18.69% and a negative return on equity of 17.69%. The firm had revenue of $31.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.65 million.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of AxoGen in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. AxoGen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

Shares of AxoGen stock opened at $20.30 on Monday. AxoGen has a fifty-two week low of $8.57 and a fifty-two week high of $23.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 6.07 and a quick ratio of 5.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $832.36 million, a P/E ratio of -36.91 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.82.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 14.8% during the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 580,084 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,753,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 19.6% during the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,557,412 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $51,813,000 after purchasing an additional 418,278 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 311.4% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 613,733 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,434,000 after purchasing an additional 464,556 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 53.3% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,201 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 2.2% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,076 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.69% of the company’s stock.

About AxoGen

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets surgical solutions for physical damage or transection to peripheral nerves. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

