Research Analysts Set Expectations for Medtronic plc’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:MDT)

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) – Analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Medtronic in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, May 28th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Lichtman expects that the medical technology company will post earnings per share of $1.32 for the quarter. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $147.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Medtronic’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.63 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.25 EPS.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The company’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on MDT. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target (up previously from $133.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.61.

Shares of MDT stock opened at $126.59 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $126.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $170.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.15, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.79. Medtronic has a twelve month low of $87.68 and a twelve month high of $132.30.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.54%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 335.2% during the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 235 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.