Research Analysts Set Expectations for Terreno Realty Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:TRNO)

Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Terreno Realty in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.43. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Terreno Realty’s FY2024 earnings at $2.05 EPS.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $50.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.23 million. Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 5.20% and a net margin of 43.23%.

TRNO has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.75.

TRNO stock opened at $63.62 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.58 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.09. Terreno Realty has a one year low of $50.60 and a one year high of $64.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Terreno Realty by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,046,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $407,054,000 after purchasing an additional 210,189 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Terreno Realty by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,907,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $341,253,000 after purchasing an additional 318,343 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,048,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,341,000 after acquiring an additional 124,557 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,723,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,576,000 after acquiring an additional 111,613 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,560,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,138,000 after acquiring an additional 290,613 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.56%.

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the ÂCompanyÂ) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

