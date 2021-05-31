Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for May, 31st (AMGN, CBWBF, CTMLF, DXSPF, HITID, HNST, HRB, INH, MGA, NA)

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, May 31st:
Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from $296.00 to $301.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$37.00 to C$41.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.
Dexus (OTCMKTS:DXSPF) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating.
High Tide (OTCMKTS:HITID) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of The Honest (NASDAQ:HNST). They issued an overweight rating on the stock.
H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from $21.00 to $26.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.
INDUS (ETR:INH) was given a €43.00 ($50.59) price target by analysts at Commerzbank AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $108.00 to $115.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group AG to C$100.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
NSK (OTCMKTS:NPSKY) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating.
National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$97.00 to C$101.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Senex Energy (OTCMKTS:VPTOF). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.
Citigroup Inc. began coverage on shares of Webjet (OTCMKTS:WEBJF). They issued a neutral rating on the stock.
WeCommerce (OTCMKTS:WECMF) was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.