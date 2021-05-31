Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for May, 31st (AMGN, CBWBF, CTMLF, DXSPF, HITID, HNST, HRB, INH, MGA, NA)

Posted by on May 31st, 2021

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, May 31st:

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from $296.00 to $301.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$37.00 to C$41.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. started coverage on shares of Corporate Travel Management (OTCMKTS:CTMLF). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Dexus (OTCMKTS:DXSPF) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating.

High Tide (OTCMKTS:HITID) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of The Honest (NASDAQ:HNST). They issued an overweight rating on the stock.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from $21.00 to $26.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

INDUS (ETR:INH) was given a €43.00 ($50.59) price target by analysts at Commerzbank AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $108.00 to $115.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group AG to C$100.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

NSK (OTCMKTS:NPSKY) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating.

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$97.00 to C$101.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Senex Energy (OTCMKTS:VPTOF). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. began coverage on shares of Webjet (OTCMKTS:WEBJF). They issued a neutral rating on the stock.

WeCommerce (OTCMKTS:WECMF) was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.