Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for DLH (DLHC)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for DLH (NASDAQ: DLHC):

5/28/2021 – DLH was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, "DLH Holdings Corp. serves clients throughout the United States as a full-service provider of healthcare, logistics, and technical support services to DoD and Federal agencies. Its healthcare delivery solutions include professional services, such as case management, health and injury assessment, critical care, medical/surgical, emergency room/trauma center, counseling, behavioral health and trauma brain injury, medical systems analysis, and medical logistics, and allied support services in the areas of MRI technology, diagnostic sonography, phlebotomy, dosimetry, physical therapy, and pharmaceuticals. The company's logistics and technical services include program and project management, systems engineering and applicable information technology services, integrated logistics support, training, equipment and non-tactical vehicle operations and maintenance, and facilities and shipyard support services. DLH Holdings Corp., formerly known as TeamStaff, Inc., is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. "

5/25/2021 – DLH was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

5/19/2021 – DLH was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock.

5/17/2021 – DLH was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

5/11/2021 – DLH was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock.

DLHC stock opened at $11.38 on Monday. DLH Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $6.75 and a twelve month high of $12.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $142.76 million, a P/E ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.23.

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.05. DLH had a net margin of 3.55% and a return on equity of 15.51%. On average, research analysts predict that DLH Holdings Corp. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in DLH in the first quarter worth $31,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in DLH by 7,383.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,504 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in DLH in the first quarter worth $59,000. Navellier & Associates Inc acquired a new position in DLH in the fourth quarter worth $97,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DLH in the fourth quarter worth $107,000. 61.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DLH Holdings Corp. provides healthcare and social services in the United States. It offers defense and veterans' health solutions, including case management, physical and behavioral health examinations, and medical administration and logistics services. The company also provides a range of human services and solutions, which consists of monitoring and evaluation, electronic medical records migration, data collection and management, and nutritional and social health assessments; and IT system architecture design, migration plan, and ongoing maintenance services.

