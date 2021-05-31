Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for SmileDirectClub (SDC)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ: SDC):

5/25/2021 – SmileDirectClub was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “SmileDirectClub is in the oral care industry. Their clear-aligner treatment addresses the large global orthodontics market. “

5/17/2021 – SmileDirectClub had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $14.00.

5/11/2021 – SmileDirectClub had its price target lowered by analysts at Stephens from $19.00 to $17.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/11/2021 – SmileDirectClub was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $14.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SDC opened at $8.21 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.09. SmileDirectClub, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.01 and a twelve month high of $16.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of -11.73 and a beta of 2.60.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). SmileDirectClub had a negative return on equity of 7.39% and a negative net margin of 12.05%. The business had revenue of $199.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.28) EPS. SmileDirectClub’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that SmileDirectClub, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SmileDirectClub news, Director William H. Frist acquired 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.83 per share, for a total transaction of $101,790.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 64,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,007.03. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 66.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in SmileDirectClub by 65.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,463,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,262,000 after acquiring an additional 3,339,680 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in SmileDirectClub by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,566,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,775,000 after buying an additional 1,277,801 shares in the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SmileDirectClub by 125.3% during the 1st quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 3,311,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,141,000 after buying an additional 1,841,591 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in SmileDirectClub by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,150,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,487,000 after buying an additional 133,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in SmileDirectClub by 219.0% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,996,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,897,000 after buying an additional 2,057,283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.89% of the company’s stock.

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria.

