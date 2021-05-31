ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Short Interest Update

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,560,000 shares, an increase of 40.5% from the April 29th total of 1,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 616,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

NYSE RMD traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $205.85. The company had a trading volume of 472,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 644,606. ResMed has a fifty-two week low of $156.57 and a fifty-two week high of $224.43. The company has a market capitalization of $29.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $200.55 and its 200 day moving average is $203.26.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.85% and a net margin of 14.79%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ResMed will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.77%.

In other ResMed news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $1,560,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,709,370. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James Hollingshead sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.01, for a total value of $484,824.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,732 shares of company stock worth $5,436,870. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RMD. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in ResMed in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ResMed in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in ResMed by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 165 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in ResMed in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in ResMed in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 67.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RMD. Citigroup raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $206.00 to $219.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ResMed currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.43.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

