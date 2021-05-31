Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Acquires 11,188 Shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,266 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,188 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF accounts for 0.7% of Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. owned about 1.99% of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF worth $14,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG now owns 3,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GMF traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $133.67. 401 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,098. SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF has a fifty-two week low of $90.97 and a fifty-two week high of $146.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $131.41 and its 200 day moving average is $131.69.

SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the S&P Asia Pacific Emerging BMI Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in emerging Asian Pacific markets.

