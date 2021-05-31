Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Acquires 141,246 Shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF) by 27.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 661,979 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 141,246 shares during the period. American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. owned 30.79% of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF worth $36,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TAXF. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Stewardship Advisors LLC raised its position in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 8,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 73,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,997,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 43,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TAXF traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $55.34. 10,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,868. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.75. American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $51.76 and a 12-month high of $55.51.

