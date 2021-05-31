Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Acquires Shares of 1,065,127 JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,065,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,641,000. JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF makes up approximately 2.6% of Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SPC Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF during the first quarter worth about $13,879,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF during the first quarter worth about $11,972,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 180,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,244,000 after purchasing an additional 7,118 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF during the first quarter worth about $5,868,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF during the first quarter worth about $4,302,000.

JPIB traded up $0.05 on Monday, reaching $51.34. 21,693 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.52.

