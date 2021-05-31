Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Buys 144,290 Shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (NYSEARCA:BUFR)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (NYSEARCA:BUFR) by 886.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,563 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 144,290 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. owned about 2.06% of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs worth $3,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs in the first quarter worth $3,556,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs in the first quarter worth $244,000. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs by 3.9% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 44,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs by 42.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 70,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after buying an additional 20,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs by 105.0% during the first quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 145,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,263,000 after purchasing an additional 74,623 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:BUFR traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $22.71. 1,645 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,190. First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs has a 12 month low of $19.66 and a 12 month high of $22.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.82.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUFR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (NYSEARCA:BUFR).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.